Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain poses in his office at the company's corporate headquarters in Garner, N.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Butterball, which supplies around one-third of Thanksgiving turkeys, struggled to attract workers earlier this year, leading to processing delays. But Jandrain said labor shortages have lessened and the company was able to secure enough trucks to get its turkeys to grocery stores. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)