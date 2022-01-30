Angela Stamps holds a sampling of tap water, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. After Flint's water crisis, 35% of Black adults in the U.S. said they didn't drink tap water, up from 25%. High-profile cases of lead contamination in predominantly Black cities and a history of deception around the problem have led to a distrust of tap water, which can have long-term health and financial consequences. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)