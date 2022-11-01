FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The high court on Nov. 1, 2022, left no legal impediments in the way of Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)