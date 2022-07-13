FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joshua Schulte, center, is seated at the defense table flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations, Wednesday March 4, 2020, in New York. Schulte, a former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history, has told a jury Thursday, July 7, 2022 there's not enough evidence to convict him, as he defended himself at a retrial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)