FILE - This March 12, 2009 file photo shows Dr. Robert Lesslie in Rock Hill, S.C. Authorities say a gunman, identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, killed Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill. Adams killed himself early Thursday according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP)