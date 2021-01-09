People wait for news on their relatives who are on board of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soepadio International Airport in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. (AP Photo/Helmansyah)