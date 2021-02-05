FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2020, file photo, Yemeni prisoners chant slogans during their arrival after being released by the Saudi-led coalition at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen. President Joe Biden is distancing himself from Saudi Arabia's rulers over their war in Yemen and rights abuses. That includes Biden announcing Feb. 4, 2021, he would make good on a campaign pledge to cut U.S. support for a five-year Saudi-led military campaign in neighboring Yemen (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)