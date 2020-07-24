A currency trader watches computer monitors near screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 24, 2020. Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street combined to push shares in Asia lower on Friday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)