A memorial dedicated to former student Ava Lerario is posted in a hallway at Panther Valley Elementary School, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nesquehoning, Pa. On May 26, 2020, former student, 9-year-old Ava Lerario; her mother, Ashley Belson, and Ava's father, Marc Lerario, were found fatally shot inside their home. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)