FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, students with signs ride in the back of a pickup truck around Flathead High School to protest the Kalispell School District's face mask requirement in Kalispell, Mont. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Montana's legislature has passed restrictive laws severely curbing public health’s quarantine and isolation powers, increasing local elected officials’ power over local health boards, preventing limits on religious gatherings and banning employers — including in health care settings — from requiring vaccinations for covid, the flu or anything else. (Hunter D'Antuono/Flathead Beacon via AP, File)