In this undated photo, Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of both the Mexican and American flags that her school district barred her from wearing for her high school graduation ceremony. After Peña Villasano sued the district alleging that it violated her right to free speech, a federal judge in Colorado is weighing whether to let Peña Villasano wear the sash for graduation Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Daisy Jasmin Estrada Borja via AP)