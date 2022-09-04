This photo provided by Target shows the Ultra Beauty inside Target department store in Edina, Minn., on Aug. 14, 2021. Americans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market research company IRI, sales of eye, face and lip makeup has gone up across stores. It comes as major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter. (Target via AP)