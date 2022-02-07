Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden on June 18, 2009. Ek wrote in a note to employees Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan's use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. Ek's message came a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removed several episodes from Spotify. (Janerik Henriksson, TT News Agency, File)