In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 photo provided by Kristen Pritchard Photography, Kayleigh and Cody Cousins pose for wedding photos at Mission Trails Regional Park in San Diego, Calif. They initially planned an April 2020 wedding, postponed it after the pandemic took hold, rescheduled it for December, then had to shift gears again when a new lockdown was imposed. “That was devastating,” said Kayleigh. “We said, ‘Let’s just do it on Zoom.’” (Kristen Pritchard Photography via AP)