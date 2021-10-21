FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 file photo, an image of murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess is displayed near the altar in St Peters Catholic Church before a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. British authorities say a man has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week Police say Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, has been charged in the death of David Amess. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)