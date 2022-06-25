FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign event in American Fork, Utah. Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year, but his name is surfacing in Republican primaries throughout the nation. Candidates are using the label "Mitt Romney Republican" to frame opponents as insufficiently conservative and enemies of the Trump-era GOP Candidates have employed the concept in attack ads and talking points in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)