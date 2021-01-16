FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Inyoung You leaves Suffolk Superior Court in Boston after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of Alexander Urtula, who took his own life on the day of his Boston College graduation in May. The manslaughter case against the former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, to take his own life will head toward trial, prosecutors said Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)