In this 2021 photo provided by Global Ministries, Global Mission Fellow Wingamkamliu Rentta leads youth and young adults in St. Lucia, during her service with the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas. The International Mission Board is requiring its missionaries get the COVID-19 vaccine. The board is a Southern Baptist Convention agency and deploys thousands of evangelical missionaries across the globe. It says it implemented the new policy because of health risks and the need to show proof of vaccination in more places. (Global Ministries via AP)