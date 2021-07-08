Gov. Gavin Newsom and interpreter Julia Townsend stand at the edge of a diminished Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande, Calif., Thursday, July 8, 2021. Newsom has asked people and businesses in the nation's most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% amid a drought. Newsom's request is not an order. But it demonstrates the growing challenges of a drought that will only worsen throughout the summer and fall and is tied to recent heat waves. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)