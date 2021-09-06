Octavia Tokley standing right, along with her mother-in-law, Ikelyn, step-daughter 21 year old Tamaira, step-son 12-year old XavierSunday, and daughter Amethyst, five years old, pose with a portrait of Erin "Toke" Tokley, a Philadelphia cop who died from COVID-19 in March, on Aug. 29, 2021, in Secane, Pa. Tokley was scheduled to be vaccinated on March 11 – which turned out to be his funeral. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)