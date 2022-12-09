An April 22, 1996 case summary, sent by the Bureau of Prisons Office of Internal Affairs to the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, detailing allegations that Thomas Ray Hinkle and other guards beat federal prison inmates Marion Bryant Jr. and Norman McCrary at the federal penitentiary in Florence, Colo., is photographed on Nov. 21, 2022. Hinkle, a senior official at the federal Bureau of Prisons has been repeatedly promoted, most recently to one of the highest posts in the agency. And this has happened despite his being accused of beating multiple Black inmates in the 1990s. An Associated Press investigation has found the Bureau of Prisons has continued to promote Hinkle despite numerous red flags. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)