In this screen grab taken from police body cam video, former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter's hand is shown pointing her Glock 9mm handgun at Daunte Wright as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over the court on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)