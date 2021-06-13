FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, Swiss photographer David Carlier takes photographs of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe, in Fieschertal, Switzerland. Swiss voters are casting ballots Sunday June 13, 2021, in a referendum on a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would hike fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases, as their Alpine country experiences an outsized impact from the fallout of climate change.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)