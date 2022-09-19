FILE - A for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Federal reserve is expected at its meeting this week to raise its key interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time. Another hike that large would lift its benchmark rate — which affects many consumer and business loans — to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)