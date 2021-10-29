FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well on Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, United States. When they gather for their first post-pandemic summit, leaders of the Group of 20 countries will confront a global recovery that's encountering unexpectedly persistent headwinds: A global energy crunch bringing higher fuel and utility prices, allegedly temporary consumer inflation that might hang around longer than first thought, and bottlenecks in supply chains that keep the global economy humming and goods headed to customers. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)