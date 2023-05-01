Ricki Korba, 23, stands for a portrait in her lab at California State University, Bakersfield in Bakersfield, Calif., on Friday, April 14, 2023. After taking classes at a community college, Korba was admitted to CSU, Bakersfield, as a transfer student. But when she logged on to her student account, she got a gut punch: Most of her previous classes wouldn’t count. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)