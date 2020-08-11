This image released by Jennifer Asbury shows her kids, Luca Asbury, 6, left, and her brother Will Asbury, 8, with their dog Drake in Littleton, Colo. Will Asbury is going into third grade. School starts Aug. 24 and he'll be there in person. There was a distance learning option but Will and his little sister, Luca, wanted to go. (Jennifer Asbury via AP)