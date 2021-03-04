Chief Eddie García (center) speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest and capital murder charges against Officer Bryan Riser at the Dallas Police Department headquarters on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Dallas. Riser, who joined the department in August 2008, is assigned to the South-Central patrol division, according to a news release. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, according to an internal memo obtained by The Dallas Morning News. García told the department that the officer was in Dallas County Jail custody, but the memo did not include information on the victims’ identity or what led to the charges. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)