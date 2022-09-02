FILE - A police officer carries traffic barricades across 27th Avenue near Dear Valley Road, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix, as a damaged police vehicle is transported out of the area after a shooting occurred the night before injuring two Phoenix police officers. Americans struggled this week to process not one, but multiple high-profile shootings that unfolded in major cities and smaller towns across the U.S. But behind the stand-out headlines about shooting rampages in Bend, Ore., Phoenix, Detroit and Houston were dozens of murders and violent crimes that went largely unnoticed. (Megan Mendoza/The Arizona Republic via AP)