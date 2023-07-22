FILE - Pastor Robert Jeffress and President Donald Trump pray after Trump signed a full pardon for Alice Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. Jeffress, pastor of an evangelical megachurch in Dallas, has been a staunch supporter of Trump since his first campaign for president. “Conservative Christians continue to overwhelmingly support Donald Trump because of his biblical policies, not his personal piety,” Jeffress told The Associated Press via email. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)