WASHINGTON - The White House announced Saturday afternoon that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to two areas of central North Carolina next week.
The pair is expected to visit Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty — formerly Fort Bragg — on Friday, June 9, the White House news release said. The North Carolina Republican Convention is also planned to start Thursday and continue into Sunday morning.
In Rocky Mount, the White House said the Bidens will talk about “how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina.”
The news release said the jobs are being created as a result of President Biden’s “Investing in America Agenda.”
At the newly named Fort Liberty, President Biden and the First Lady will meet with members of the military and their families, the news release said.
The pair will also speak at an event supporting “Joining Forces,” which is an effort by Dr. Jill Biden to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.
Since 2021, businesses have committed more than $470 billion in private sector investments across the U.S. to create jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, according to the White House. Those investments include $16 billion in North Carolina, from companies like Wolfspeed, VinFast, Toyota and Siemens.
In Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, the Bidens will discuss Jill Biden’s efforts to support military families, caregivers and survivors at an event supporting Joining Forces. Joining Forces focuses on the needs of military families including employment and entrepreneurship for military spouses, education for their children and the health and well-being of military families. Friday will be the Bidens’ first visit to Fort Liberty since the Army base was renamed from Fort Bragg last week.
Gen. Braxton Bragg was a confederate soldier known to have owned slaves. Biden is coming to North Carolina this week in his official capacity as president. But his presidential campaign for 2024 has made it known that it plans to fully invest in the battleground state, the Washington Post reported.
