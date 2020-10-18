Customers sit in a restaurant at Patriarshiye Prudy, a hip restaurant and bar district in Moscow, Russia, late Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The outbreak in Russia this month is breaking the records set in the spring, when a lockdown to slow the spread was put in place. But, as governments across Europe move to reimpose restrictions to counter rising cases, authorities in Russia are resisting shutting down businesses again. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)