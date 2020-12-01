FILE - In this June 23, 2010 file photo environmentalist David Gonzales, of Jackson, Wyo., looks up at a dead whitebark pine tree in the mountains east of Jackson Hole, Wyo. Mountain pine beetles killed the roughly 800-year-old tree. U.S. officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of the high-elevation tree found in the western U.S. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)