Iraqi born refugee Bilal Alobaidi and new U.S. citizen, poses for a photo Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Alobaidi, who arrived in the U.S. in December 2013, was resettled in Phoenix, a desert city with sweltering weather similar to that of native Mosul. The former social worker with the International Organization of Migration in Iraq now works for the nongovernmental group International Rescue Committee in Arizona, helping newly arrived refugees find apartments and jobs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)