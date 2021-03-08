FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., heads to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington. Sen. Blunt says he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)