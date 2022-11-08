FILE - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks at the ground breaking ceremony for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Bowling Green Veterans Center in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Paul is bidding for a third term Tuesday, Nov. 8 against a rival from the opposite end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)