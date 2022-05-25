In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Office via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons into the sea Wednesday, South Korea said, hours after President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's nuclear threat. (South Korea Presidential Office /Yonhap via AP)