FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, an Iranian clergyman stands next to missiles and army troops, during a manoeuvre, in an undisclosed location in Iran. A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that bared it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired Sunday, Oct. 18, 20202, as planned under its nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States. (Majid Asgaripour/Mehr News Agency via AP, File)