FILE - A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023. Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, Feb. 28, because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)