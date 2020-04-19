The class of 2020 toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nearly 1,000 cadets graduated in a scaled-down ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's commencement was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and capped a difficult final semester in which the cadets attended virtual classes and ate their meals alone in dorm rooms. (AP)