A cardboard cutout of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands in the merchandise area outside former President Donald Trump's rally in Conroe, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. At Trump’s rally, there were signs of change. Next to the Trump hats, shirts and flags sat a collection of Ron “DeSantis 2024” bumper stickers. The vast majority of those interviewed at Trump’s rally enthusiastically cheered the prospect of another Trump run. But there were some who conceded that, perhaps, there might be a better option. (AP Photo/Jill Colvin)