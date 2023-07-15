Three drivers who had money seized by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped on Interstate 80 allege that some of their cash disappeared during those traffic stops.
The amount of money seized from them was more than the amount returned or documented in county records, they all told local media..
The county’s former public defender told the Flatwater Free Press that at least three other clients have alleged that cash vanished during Seward County traffic stops. An Omaha defense attorney said he’s had multiple clients make similar allegations.
Both attorneys said they didn’t have enough evidence to bring those claims to court – and worried that speaking out would put their clients in increased legal peril.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said it’s impossible that money was stolen, in large part because body cams and dash cams run throughout a traffic stop.
But the sheriff’s department denied a public records request to release the camera footage from the traffic stops in question, video that could potentially prove or disprove the allegations made by the drivers and defense attorneys.
The allegations surfaced during the reporting on Seward County’s use of civil asset forfeiture, which allows law enforcement to seize money without convicting drivers of a crime. Seward County law enforcement has brought in $7.5 million from I-80 motorists in the past five years, much of it through civil asset forfeiture.
The county, population 17,692, has accounted for a third of all civil forfeiture cases in state court in the past decade in Nebraska, population 1.97 million.
In an email, Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston said that she had never heard an allegation of theft or disappearing seized money until being asked about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.