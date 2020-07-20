FILE - In this June 24, 2019, file photo, the Eldorado Resort Casino stands in Reno, Nev. A Nevada company that started in 1973 in Reno has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company's name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world. Eldorado Resorts said Monday, July 20, 2020, it now owns more than 55 casino properties in 16 U.S. states. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)