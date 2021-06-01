Faith, left, with some of her fellow pupils Julia, Nana, Yaw, Alexandra, Leandra, and Amariah, right play on a rope swing at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School during a break, in Greenwich, London, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Holy Family, like schools across Britain, is racing to offset the disruption caused by COVID-19, which has hit kids from low-income and ethnic minority families hardest. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)