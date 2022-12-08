William C. Fleisher, with the Vidocq Society, center, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith, and Dr. Constance DiAngelo, Philadelphia Chief Medical Examiner, listen during during a news conference in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city's most notorious cold case. Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)