FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they'll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)