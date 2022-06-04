The U.S. Marine Corps recognized the start of Pride month by posting a picture of a combat helmet with rainbow-colored bullets on Wednesday.
“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” a tweet read from the Marines official account.
“We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”A black strap holding the bullets also contained the words ‘proud to serve’ on it.
The tweet was met with some backlash on social media.
The Department of State also shared two celebratory pride month-related tweets. In one of them, the ‘Progress Flag,’ which is the Pride Flag, is flying high over the agency’s Washington D.C. headquarters.
