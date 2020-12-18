A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and official on Friday Dec. 18, 2020 in Katsina, Nigeria following their release after they were kidnapped earlier this week. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)