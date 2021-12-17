FILE -Cheryl Juaire, of Marlborough, Mass., center, leads a protest near the Arthur M. Sackler Museum at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., on Friday, April 12, 2019. A federal judge’s decision to reject a massive opioid settlement with Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma is a victory for those who want to hold the family that owns the company accountable for their role in the nation’s overdose epidemic. It also will delay the billions of dollars that would have gone to communities and addiction treatment centers across the country to address the ongoing toll of drug addiction.(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)