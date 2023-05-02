FILE - Trans-rights activists protest outside the House chamber at the Oklahoma Capitol before the State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. On Monday, May 1, Oklahoma became the latest state to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors as Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony for health care workers to provide children with treatments that can include puberty-blocking drugs and hormones. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)